Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Zillow Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Zillow Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $115.29 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 720.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.49.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

In other Zillow Group news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $216,301.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

