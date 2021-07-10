Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Down 5%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $7.02. 17,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,248,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Zeta Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

