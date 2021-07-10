Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zeta Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

