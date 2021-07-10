Zenswap Network Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $51.00 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 87.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $33,477.41 and $51.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00054382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.06 or 0.00888103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00044465 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

