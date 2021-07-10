Zano (ZANO) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, Zano has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Zano has a market cap of $21.48 million and approximately $198,566.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00006001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,357.14 or 0.99912193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00039514 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.77 or 0.01248332 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.64 or 0.00388312 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.56 or 0.00376095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006175 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,750,142 coins and its circulating supply is 10,720,642 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

