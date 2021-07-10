Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) to Hold

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $479.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.89. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13,705.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 350,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 347,842 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 81,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 78,860 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 471.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares during the period. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

