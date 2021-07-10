Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) to Hold

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $158.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.08. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.67.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 80.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Pixelworks by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pixelworks by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Pixelworks by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

