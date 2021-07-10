Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) to Buy

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

MVBF stock opened at $41.68 on Thursday. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $484.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.02.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Research analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MVB Financial news, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $187,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MVB Financial in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 197,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 329.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 36,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MVB Financial (MVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.