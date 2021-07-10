Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) to “Buy”

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on LESL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.75.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,386,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,168,767.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,073,367 shares of company stock worth $432,329,852 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,652,000 after buying an additional 3,344,601 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $80,252,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $66,926,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

