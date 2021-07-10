Zacks Investment Research Lowers Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Hold

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPAY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of RPAY opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44. Repay has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $777,039. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Repay by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Repay by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 36,704 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Repay by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Repay by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

