Zacks Investment Research Lowers Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Separately, Northland Securities cut their price target on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Power Integrations stock opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.33. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

