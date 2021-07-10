Zacks Investment Research Lowers HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

HCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $91.85 on Thursday. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $779.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $94.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, analysts expect that HCI Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in HCI Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in HCI Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

