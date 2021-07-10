Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) to Sell

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TDUP. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

TDUP opened at $24.72 on Friday. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.66.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,157,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,074,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

