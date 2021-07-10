Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) to Sell

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tesco in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesco has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.61.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

