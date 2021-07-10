Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) to Hold

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $48.50 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

SCU opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.43. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.86.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 164.31%. The business had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $200,578.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter worth $63,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter worth $202,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

