Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) to Hold

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. operates a brokerage firm specializing in real estate investments. It offers commercial real estate investment brokerage services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, land, self-storage, seniors housing, manufactured housing, and mixed-use/other property types. The company also provides a range of advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

MMI opened at $37.73 on Thursday. Marcus & Millichap has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 33,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $1,169,197.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,366,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,417,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $55,953.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,742 shares of company stock worth $6,195,627 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,032,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,604 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 453,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 114,215 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 402.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 308,563 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

