Zacks Investment Research Downgrades H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to Sell

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of HLUYY opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.72. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $692.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.55 million. H. Lundbeck A/S had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 23.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

