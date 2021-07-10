Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Hold

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 2.93.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.52 million. Research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

