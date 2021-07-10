Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of EQC opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.91 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,028,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,999,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,322,000 after acquiring an additional 881,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,153,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

