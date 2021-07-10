Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to report $97.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.58 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $155.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $414.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400.13 million to $430.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $531.60 million, with estimates ranging from $490.53 million to $557.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $91.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.48 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

TNP stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 39,350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 48,995 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,159,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 56,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

