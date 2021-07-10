Zacks: Brokerages Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to announce earnings per share of $2.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.45. TopBuild reported earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $12.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.00. 409,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,787. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $112.13 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.24.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

