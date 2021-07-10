Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.63.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $66,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.87. 623,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,367. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

