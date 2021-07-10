Zacks: Brokerages Expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.58 Million

Analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will post $69.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.60 million and the highest is $70.57 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $65.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $273.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $270.10 million to $276.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $265.51 million, with estimates ranging from $255.90 million to $275.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 20.01%.

OBNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 185,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after purchasing an additional 97,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,551 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 55,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 344.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 236,218 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OBNK traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. 44,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $988.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.16. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $46.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

