Zacks: Brokerages Expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Announce -$3.52 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will post ($3.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.73) and the highest is ($3.31). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($3.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($14.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.97) to ($13.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($12.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.32) to ($5.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53.

MDGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,183,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,993,000 after buying an additional 286,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after buying an additional 211,311 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $16,619,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $9,654,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.92. 121,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,945. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.08. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $95.06 and a 12 month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

