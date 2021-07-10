Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to announce sales of $384.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $370.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $398.30 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $308.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franklin Electric.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.16. 103,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,345. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.