Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.58 Million

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to announce sales of $384.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $370.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $398.30 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $308.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.16. 103,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,345. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.