Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Post $4.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to post earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.22. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $3.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $21.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.55 to $22.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $24.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.04 to $27.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.31.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $317.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.05. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $143.71 and a 12-month high of $354.60.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

