Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce sales of $83.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.76 million to $91.70 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $61.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $348.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.39 million to $372.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $402.86 million, with estimates ranging from $324.30 million to $448.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $91.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.48. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $72.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,614 shares of company stock worth $4,141,046. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,123,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

