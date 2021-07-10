Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to post $10.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.65 million and the highest is $12.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $38.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $52.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $76.48 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,063 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 1,387.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 115,828 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SELB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.99. 309,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,952. The company has a market capitalization of $451.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

