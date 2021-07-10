Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Purple Innovation reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 29,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,118,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,844,000 after buying an additional 86,195 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $12,748,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

PRPL traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 581,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2,693.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $41.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.72.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

