Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $1,262,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth $82,384,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $47,454,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $29,041,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $20,900,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at about $10,450,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUVB remained flat at $$10.00 on Monday. 313,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -43.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.06. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

