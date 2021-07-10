Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Post -$1.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.37) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.30). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to ($4.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The business’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $877.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.68. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

