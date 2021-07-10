Zacks: Analysts Expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.96 Million

Analysts expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to post $45.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.28 million and the lowest is $45.64 million. UMH Properties posted sales of $40.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year sales of $185.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.24 million to $185.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $203.28 million, with estimates ranging from $201.25 million to $205.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%.

UMH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

UMH stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. 116,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,397. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.25 million, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 151 shares of company stock worth $3,016. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 25,002.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in UMH Properties by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 94,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

