Zacks: Analysts Expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to report $3.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin posted sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $14.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.08 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.34 billion to $15.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.08.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 381.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $311.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.85. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $174.50 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.