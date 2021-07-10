Zacks: Analysts Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.77.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $3,919,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $8,594,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

