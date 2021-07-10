Zacks: Analysts Expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.60 Million

Analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to announce $27.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.30 million to $28.00 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $25.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $112.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $113.87 million, with estimates ranging from $111.50 million to $115.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Business Financial Services.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.71. 21,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,281. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.