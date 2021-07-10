Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). The ExOne posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XONE shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ XONE opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The ExOne has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $434.99 million, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XONE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The ExOne in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ExOne in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The ExOne in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The ExOne by 27.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

