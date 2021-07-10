Zacks: Analysts Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Post $0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $1.08. T-Mobile US reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $6.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.52.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $146.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $148.70.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.