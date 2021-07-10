Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.34). Replimune Group reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 898,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,521,330.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $587,106.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,806,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,473 shares of company stock worth $2,841,719. 50.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,118,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,647,000 after acquiring an additional 124,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after acquiring an additional 452,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,655,000 after acquiring an additional 41,327 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,401,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,766,000 after acquiring an additional 191,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,506,000 after buying an additional 88,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REPL traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.07. 160,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,486. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

