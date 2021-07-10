Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.39 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report $547.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $571.00 million and the lowest is $538.70 million. Itron posted sales of $509.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Itron.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

ITRI stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.12. 101,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,821. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.41, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Itron has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.21.

In related news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,234,000 after buying an additional 1,393,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Itron by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after buying an additional 1,092,316 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,760,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,013,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Itron by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after buying an additional 351,091 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.