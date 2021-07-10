Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.28 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post $143.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.40 million to $157.33 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $49.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $707.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $711.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $779.10 million, with estimates ranging from $770.30 million to $787.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $71.82. 117,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,252. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.05. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,705 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

