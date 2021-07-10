Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.07. Air Lease reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth $836,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 9.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 771,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after buying an additional 69,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.00. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

