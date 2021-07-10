yieldwatch Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $145.00 (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001381 BTC on exchanges. yieldwatch has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $145.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, yieldwatch has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00117835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00163010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,844.74 or 1.00242802 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.93 or 0.00950542 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

