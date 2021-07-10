XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XPO. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.42.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $141.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 107.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,752,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,612,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock valued at $458,515,206 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.