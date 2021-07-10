XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of XPeng worth $18,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Nomura began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Shares of XPEV opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion and a PE ratio of -24.64. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

