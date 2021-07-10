XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of XL stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45. XL Fleet has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the 4th quarter worth $23,804,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the 4th quarter worth $383,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the 4th quarter worth $1,337,000. Caxton Corp bought a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the 4th quarter worth $7,119,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

