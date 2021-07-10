Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) PT Raised to C$5.50 at Cormark

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Cormark from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.33% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.60 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.43.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of TSE:XBC opened at C$4.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$646.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.60. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$3.63 and a 12-month high of C$11.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.38.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.