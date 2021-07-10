Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) PT Raised to C$5.50 at Cormark

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cormark from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 44.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.16.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

XBC opened at C$9.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67.

In related news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.