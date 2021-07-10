Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Reaches $3.31 on Major Exchanges (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 10th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $216,917.59 and approximately $3,641.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $3.31 or 0.00009883 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00116243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00161591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,452.51 or 1.00001094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.62 or 0.00943486 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

