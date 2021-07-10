Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRDLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. AlphaValue cut shares of Worldline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Rowe raised Worldline from a “fair value” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Worldline alerts:

OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73. Worldline has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $50.86.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.