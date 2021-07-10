Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRDLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. AlphaValue cut shares of Worldline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Rowe raised Worldline from a “fair value” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73. Worldline has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $50.86.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

