World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $165.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 14.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.52. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $146.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in World Acceptance by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in World Acceptance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in World Acceptance by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in World Acceptance by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

